Letter: Donald Trump’s tariffs hurt state’s exports of Kentucky’s signature product

To the editor,

Trump’s tariffs hurt the bourbon industry which greatly reduced exports of Bourbon to the European Union which is the largest market for Kentucky’s premier export. It took President Biden in 2021 getting involved to restore the bourbon exports to Europe.

You might want to think about this when you go to the polls to vote. I don’t think we want to go back to the former president’s tariff failure.

Michael Wheatley

