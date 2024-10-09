Obituary: Mary Rosella Bickett Battcher, 96, formerly of Lebanon

Mary Rosella Bickett Battcher, 96, of Louisville, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at her home. She was born June 17, 1928, in Loretto to Martin Eugene Bickett and Mary Rosella Mattingly Thompson,

She grew up in Loretto. Shortly after the end of World War II, she met and married a young returning soldier, Albert Battcher Jr. Together they lovingly raised eight children, first in Lebanon and later in Louisville.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Albert; one son-in-law, Michael Dean Edmondson; one sister, Martha Jane Woodard; four brothers, Paul Thompson, Pat Thompson, Mike Thompson and Eugene Bickett; and one grandchild, Jeri Lynn Bland.

She is survived by six daughters, Susan Karl (Jonathan), Paula (Cliff Brownmiller), Janet, Mary Ann Broadstone (Tom), Patricia Edmondson, and Martha Greenwell (James); two sons, Donald (Valerie) and John (Anetta Shaw); one sister-in-law, Carolyn Morgan; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at St. Martha Catholic Church in Louisville with burial at the Lebanon National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 20224.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home with a 4 p.m. prayer service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hosparus Health Louisville.

Mattingly Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

