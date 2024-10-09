Obituary: William ‘Ricky’ Spalding, 68, Bardstown

William “Ricky” Spalding, 68, of Bardstown, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at U of L Health Jewish Hospital. He was born July 13, 1956, in Bardstown. He was a butcher and also worked for American Tire. He was a good friend and was the go-to person for a lot of people.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Leo Spalding Sr. and Mary Christine Spalding; one sister, Mary Frances “Franny” Spalding Mattingly; and four brothers, James L. “Jimmy” Spalding Jr., Joseph Edward “Jerry” Spalding, Joseph McGarthur “Jody” Spalding and Keith Michael “Micky” Spalding.

He is survived by five sisters, Patricia Ann Trent (Jerry), Barbara Faye Miles (Gary), Martha Louise “Sissy” Mattingly (Melvin), Mary Kathleen “Kathy” Spalding (Rick), and Sarah Ann Spalding (David Simpson), all of Bardstown; one brother, David Harold “Davie” Spalding (June) of Lyons Station; several nieces and nephews; and a special lady friend, Melissa Walls.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial at Holy Trinity Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to St. June Children’s Research Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

