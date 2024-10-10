Nelson County Jail Logs — Oct. 8-9, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024

Michael Anthony Beam, 24, Lebanon, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $134 cash. Booked at 2:21 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Daniel Rushing, 43, Tatesboro, Ga., failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Gilbert Chesser, 42, Taylorsville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; driving on a suspended license; possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; no insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 5:01 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024

Timothy Ryan Merriman, 33, Bardstown, no tail lamps; disregarding stop sign; fleeing or evading police, second-degree; possession drug paraphernalia; no registration plates; no insurance; no motorcycle operator’s license; operating on a suspended license; improper display of registration plates; resisting arrest. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 2:31 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Erika Danielle Hamilton, 27, Willisburg, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 10:27 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Juan Carlos Tiul Cucul, 22, Bardstown, disregarding/failure to yield right-of-way; no operator’s license. No bond. Booked at 10:38 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-