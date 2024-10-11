Obituary: Charles Edward ‘Ed’ Greenwell, 65, Boston

Charles Edward “Ed” Greenwell, 65, of Boston, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was born Aug. 18, 1959, in Bardstown to Myrna Wanda Bryan and Joseph Gonza Greenwell.

He was a retired employee of Buzick and BCD Construction companies. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Greenwell; his father, Joseph Gonza Greenwell; and one brother, Joseph Stuart Greenwell.

He is survived by one daughter, TJ (Charlie) Hume of Shepherdsville; his mother, Wanda Boone of Bardstown; one stepson, Steven Hall of Bardstown; one sister, Cheryl (Jimmy) Jackson of Bloomfield; one brother, Robert Vincent Boone of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Lily Hume, Eden Hume and Ava Hume; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral was 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating. Burial was in St. Thomas Church Cemetery.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

