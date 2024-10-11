Obituary: Rev. Robert Brent Riley Sr., 78, Bardstown

The Rev. Robert Brent Riley Sr., 78, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, at his home. He was born Feb. 3, 1946, in Lebanon to the late Virgil and Lenora Rogers Riley.

REV. ROBERT BRENT RILEY

He was a retired employee of General Electric. He was a retired pastor affiliated with churches in Bardstown, Springfield, Lebanon, Middletown and Mount Washington. He loved his family, his grandchildren, and God. He was a member of the Bardstown Church of God.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Brent Riley; three sis

ters, Delcia Abell, Christine Abell, and Linda Caldwell; two brothers, Willis Riley and Jerry Riley.

He is survived by his wife, Ruby Campbell Riley; three daughters, Sandy (Gene) Curtsinger and Lenora (Jason) Pardieu, both of Bardstown, and Rachel Brown of Nashville; one son, Daniel (Chasity) Riley of Bardstown; one sister, Donnie Luckett of Louisville; one daughter-in-law, Mary Riley of Bardstown; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, at the Bardstown Church of God with Bro. Ed Lainhart officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, at the Bardstown Church of God.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of services.

-30-