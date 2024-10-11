Obituary: Shirley Ann Newton, 87, Balltown

Shirley Ann Newton, 87, of Balltown, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, at Sanders Ridge Health Campus. She was born July 31, 1937, in Balltown to the late Lonzie and Stella Marie Clark Norris. She was a retired employee of Flaget Hospital and was a lifelong member of St. Thomas Catholic Church. She loved gambling and going to yard sales.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Newton; one sister, Margaret Norris; two brothers, Harold Norris and Robert Norris; and one grandson, Joey Newton.

She is survived by two sons, Chris (Belinda) Newton and Hal (Cathy) Newton, both of Balltown; one brother, Nellis (Joyce) Norris of Balltown; five grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 20224, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Brandon DeToma officiating. Cremation will follow the Mass.

Visitation is 3:30-8 p.m. Sunday,, Oct. 13, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 3 p.m. prayer service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

