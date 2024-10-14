Obituary: Roy Joseph Shanks Sr, 81, Bardstown

Roy Joseph Shanks Sr, 81, of Bardstown, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at Norton Audubon Hospital. He was born July 3, 1943, in Louisville to the late Joseph Leo and Alice Elizabeth Bartles Shanks.

He was a retired truck driver for Smith Brothers Trucking. He loved to play golf, and was a fan of UK sports. He loved to go to the race track and was a great handicapper. He loved to walk and do marathons. He was of the Catholic faith.

The family would like to thank Inspirations of Mount Washington for the care that they provided for Roy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Medley Shanks; and two sisters, Loretta Renfro and Shirley Shanks.

He is survived by one daughter, Gretchen Shanks of Seattle, Wash.; two sons, Roy Joseph (Kathy) Shanks Jr of Hillview and Thomas Leo Shanks of Bardstown; one sister, Gloria Jean Linde of Augusta, Ga.; one brother, Donald Leo Shanks of Louisville; two grandchildren, Kelsey Callihan and Corey Shanks; and one great-grandchild, Jesi Shanks.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Vincent DePaul Mission Store.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

