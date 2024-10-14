Obituary: Elizabeth Jean Tori, 91, Radcliff

Elizabeth Jean Tori, 91, of Radcliff, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin.

She was a loving, caring, and hardworking person. Always putting herself out there and caring for her family, friends, constituents, city, state and country.

ELIZABETH JEAN TORI

She selflessly represented District 10 as a state senator in the Kentucky General Assembly for 16 years. As a business owner in Radcliff, she owned the Tori Shop and Tori Enterprises. She was instrumental in starting the Radcliff Women’s Club. She was loved and will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Tori II; and one grandson, Brandyn Clough.

She is survived by two daughters, Pam (Winston) Clough and Debbie (Rod) Cowley Reese; two sons, Mike King and Brent (Susan) King; three stepchildren, Maria (Alan) Rubin, Martin Tori III and Melissa Tori; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

The graveside service was Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, at North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff with the Rev. Ron Hockman officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a contribution to the Republican Party or the donor’s favorite veterans’ organization.

The Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff was in charge of arrangements.

-30-