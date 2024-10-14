Obituary: Darrell Eugene Jackson, 86, Fairfield

Darrell Eugene Jackson, 86, of Fairfield, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. He was born in Central City Feb. 14, 1938, to the late Hershal and Pauline Jackson.

He was a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed working on and painting hotrods.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Ratliff; three daughters, Sharon Kay Hardison, Tammy Young and Vickie Swafford; and one son, Darrell Wayne Jackson.

He is survived by two daughters, Debra Newman (Marvin) and Theresa Allen; one son, Hunter Jackson; three siblings, Merle Jackson, JD Jackson and Benny Jackson; and several grandchildren.

The Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville was in charge of arrangements.

