Obituary: Ruby Kathleen Pile, 89, Woodlawn

Ruby Kathleen Pile, 89, of Woodlawn, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born February 25, 1935.

She loved working in the yard and her garden and watching her kids and grandkids play sports. She was a a UK fan. She was a member of Humphrey Homemakers. She was a member of Woodlawn Methodist Church for 80 years, she was very active in the church holding a leadership role for many years, including a Sunday School Superintendent. She always made sure to be the first one in the building and the last one to leave.

The family wishes to give a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Landmark of Bardstown for their loving care.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion “Tommy” Pile; her parents, Hark and Ruby Parrish; six sisters, Barbara Cheatham, Helen Gritton, Mary Joyce Parrish, Debbie Cissell, Betty Hill, and Doris Calhoun; and one brother, Everett Parrish.

She is survived by one daughter, Shirley Pile (Randy) Johnson of Bardstown; one son, Kenneth Ray (Mary) Pile of Bardstown; two sisters, Sue Parrish and Juanita Deckel; one brother, Hark Parrish Jr.; two grandchildren, Tommy (Lauren) Pile, and Melissa Pile; one great-grandson, Cade Pile; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Poplar Flat Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Pile officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to Woodlawn Methodist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

