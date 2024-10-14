Nelson County Jail Logs — Oct. 10-13, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024

Michael Todd Inghram, 55, Chaplin, possession of marijuana; violation of a Kentucky protective order; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:22 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tabitha Hope Inghram, 51, Chaplin, no insurance; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); no registration plates; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tiera Brooke Johnson, 26, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond. Booked at 11:12 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Destinee Monique Elidondo, 29, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond. Booked at 11:13 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Friday, Oct. 11, 2024

Joseph Larry Douglas, 38, Boston, fleeing or evading police, first-degree; resisting arrest; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcoho/drugs/etc.; operating on a suspended license; improper equipment; careless driving; persistent felony offender, second-degree; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bond total is $19,500 cash. Booked at 3:18 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Travis Mattingly, 47, New Hope, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 10:10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Patricia Ann Perkins, 43, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 4:54 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, by Nelson District Court.

Michael Dakota Hall, 28, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 6:11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, by the Nelson Circuit Court.

Gerardo Antonio Diaz, 35, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 7:07 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, by the Nelson District Court.

Daniel Lynn Fulkerson, 43, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 7:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, by the Nelson District Court.

DeJuan Jerome Batten, 32, Bardstown, driving on a DUI suspended license. Released on recognizance. Booked at 9:38 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Satuerday, Oct. 12, 2024

Diana Thomas Parker, 38, Mount Washington, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 1:19 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Dustin Bryan Shouse, 42, Chaplin, no tail lamps; possession controlled substance, first-degree (amphetamine). Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 1:20 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Dewayne Woford, 38, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 2:34 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Edward Drum, 46, Bloomfield, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 2:36 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua David Hutchinson, 25, Frankfort, reckless driving; racing a motor vehicle on a public highway. No bond. Booked at 3:51 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, by the Nelson District Court.

Claude Wayne Shipp, 67, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $134 cash. Booked at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cameron Adam Gyselinck, 24, Maryville, Tenn., operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, by the Nelson District Court.

Carolyn Rochelle Myers, 49, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree. Released on recognizance. Booked at 8:25 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Brian Douglas Bland, 46, Nancy, no seat belts; careless driving; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; license plate no legible. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:57 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024

Anibal Gonzales Espinales, 35, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. Bond is $1,000 unsecured. Booked at 3:42 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cirila Carranza, 20, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $1,000 unsecured. Booked at 3:54 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-