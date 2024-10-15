Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Oct. 14, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Oct. 14, 2024

Richard Wayne Meers, 42, Louisville, speeding, 7 mph over limit; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 2:03 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Samantha Jo Stevens, 30, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 10:01 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Janna Marie Parkerson, 30, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 5:56 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Catherine Dianne Borders, 61, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 6:12 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.

Anthony Nicholas Boblitt, 26, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $3,500 cash.

Booked at 8:56 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Lacy Breanna Whittaker, 29, Willisburg, contempt of court. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 10:01 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

