City sets aquatic center announcement event for this Friday at pool pavilion

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024 — At the Bardstown City Council meeting last Tuesday night, Mayor Dick Heaton told the council the city will hold an announcement event regarding the city’s plans for an indoor sports and aquatic center.

The event is set for 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at the pavilion by the city pool. The event will include renderings of the planned facility as well as more details on the facility, its estimated cost and fundraising efforts to help fund its construction.

VETERANS PARK GRANT. The council voted to approve a grant request for $10,000 from the Bardstown-Nelson County Veterans Park now under construction on East Stephen Foster in front of the Nelson County Justice Center.

Councilman Roland Williams introduced the request and provided an update on the project.

-30-