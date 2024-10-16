Obituary: Kimberly Brown Losch, 62, Bardstown

Kimberly Brown Losch, 62, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at U of L Jewish Hospital in Louisville.

KIMBERLY BROWN LOSCH

She was born Sept. 18, 1962, in Fort Smith, Ark., and graduated from All Saints Episcopal School in Vicksburg, Miss. She received a bachelor’s degree from Hendrix College and a master’s degree from Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gaylon and Marilyn Brown; and one niece, Goldie Mann.

She is survived by her husband, Ivan Dale Losch; one daughter, Madeline Losch (Hannah) of Bardstown; two sons, Christopher Losch of Bardstown, and Jack Losch (Kesslar), of Greenwood, Ind.; one sister, Pamela Charlier (Thomas) of Signal Mountain, Tenn.; and two nephews, Dillon Thornbury (Michelle) of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Brady Thornbury (Kendall) of Charlotte, N.C.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Rodney Lynch officiating.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the March of Dimes.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

