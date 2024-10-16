Obituary: Mary Benita Semar, 57, Bloomfield

Mary Benita Semar, 57, of Bloomfield, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Colonial House in Shepherdsville.

She was born Jan. 23, 1967, in Leitchfield. She was a homemaker, loved to shop and spend time with her grandchildren. She was of the Baptist faith.

MARY BENITA SEMAR

She was preceded in death by one sister, Marvena Livers; and her mother, Linda Leathers Broaddus.

She is survived by three sons, Anthony Richard Broaddus and Ben Crouch, both of Springfield, and Ryan Depoister of Salem, Ill.; one sister, Debbie Broaddus Embry of Radcliff; three brothers, Steve Broaddus of San Antonio, Texas, Keith Broaddus of Elizabethtown and Charles Broaddus of Lebanon; her father, William (Bill) Broaddus of Bloomfield; and four grandchildren.

The funeral is 10:30 am. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with the Rev. Lisa Zahalka officiating with burial in Wilson Home General Baptist Church Cemetery in Caneyville.

Visitation is 9-10:30 am. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, at the funeral homel.

The family request expression of sympathy to take form of contributions to the WHAS Crusade for Children.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-