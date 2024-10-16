Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024

Martin Alex Gonzalez-Lopez Jr., 34, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 9:09 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Aaron Vittitow, 26, Loretto, probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 9:22 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul Vernon Masters, 59, Nicholasville, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 12:17 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Deonte Miller, 30, Lexington, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 12:28 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wood Borge, 21, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 10:36 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-