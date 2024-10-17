Obituary: Derriel LeRoy Culver, 77, New Haven

Derriel LeRoy Culver, 77, of New Haven, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, at U of L Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born Aug. 8, 1947, in Icetown to the late William Leon and Elenora Bryan Culver.

He was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven, He was a loyal friend, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He retired from General Electric with 35 years of service. Upon retiring, he worked 10 years at the Abby of Gethsemane. He was a member of the Bardstown Army Reserve, and also a member of the Masonic Moose Lodge of Bardstown.

He enjoyed playing golf. He was an avid UK fan and he loved watching sports.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Faye Rogers, Beverly Rogers, Snookie Green, and Billy Joyce Thornsberry; and one brother, Tinker Culver.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Agnes Marie Riggs Culver of New Haven; one daughter, Robin ( Rob) Clayton of Bowling Green; one sister, Vanessa (Wart) O’Bryan; three grandchildren, Morgen (Stephan) Stringer, Bryce ( Morgan) Clayton and Sydney Clayton; one great-grandchild, Navy Stringer; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with the Rev. Scott Wimsett, and the Rev. Biju Chathely officiating, with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, with a 6 p.m. prayer service and 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in the chapel of the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven

William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, Kentucky is in charge of arrangements.

