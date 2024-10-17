Obituary: Debra ‘Debbie’ Carol Hardin, 68, Bardstown

Debra “Debbie” Carol Hardin, 68, of Bardstown, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. She was born in Nelson County Feb. 19, 1956. She loved bird watching, especially watching cardinals. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandkids.

DEBRA “DEBBIE” CAROL HARDIN

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elzie and Ruby Price; two sisters, Vickie Call and Rose Ann Dotson; one brother, David Price; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Brantley; and one sister-in-law, Becky Price.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Roger Hardin; three daughters, Dawn (Ernie Jackson) Hardin, Kelly (Josh) Whitson, and Tiffany (Josh Olliges) Hardin; three sons, Roger (Jamie Holmes) Hardin Jr., Justin Hardin, and Jordan (Tasha) Hardin; three brothers, Jimmy (Tonya) Price, Donnie (Cathy) Price, and Jerry Price; 13 grandchildren, Haylee, Drew, Nate, Jayden, Kiley, Jake, Trinity, Mateo, Noah, Lucas, August, Jarred, and Chase; three great-grandchildren, Aubree, Bryson, and PresLee; and several nieces and nephews.

The memorial visitation is 3-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-