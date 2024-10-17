Obituary: Robert William O’Brien, 85, Bardstown

Robert William O’Brien, 85, of Bardstown, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at his home. He was born Feb. 27, 1939, to the late William and Barbara O’Brien in Louisville.

He was a retired employee of the U.S. Postal Service and served proudly in the U. S. Army.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnn O’Brien; three sons, Chris O’Brien, Dean O’Brien and Mark O’Brien; one sister, Sharon O’Brien; two grandchildren, Chad O’Briend and Brittany O’Brien; and four great-grandchildren.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

