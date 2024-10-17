Nelson County Jail Logs — Wedneseday, Oct. 16, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024

Jolene Marie Hunt, 40, New Haven, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 5:17 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, by the Nelson Count Sheriff’s Office.

Gary Brent Weatherford, 51, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; no insurance; no registration plates; improper registration plate; contempt of court. Bond total is $5,828 cash. Booked at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, by the Nelson Count Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler Richard Eldersma, 25, Bloomfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 7:43 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, by the Nelson Count Sheriff’s Office.

-30-