Aquatic/sports center plans unveiling set for 10 a.m. Friday at city pool pavilion

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024 — The unveiling event for the City of Bardstown’s new aquatic and recreation center is set for 10 a.m. tomorrorw, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at the City Pool Pavilion on West Broadway.

In the Gazette’s city council story published last week, the time for the event was incorrect. Please note the corrected time.

The event will include unveiling of the design of the facility, including renderigns provided by Louisville-base Luckett & Farley Architects.

The event will also highlight the companies who have pledged funds to make the project possible.

The 80,000 sq. ft. sports facility will also include space that the Nelson County Public Library will have for expanded programs and events that it will be able to offer in partnership with the City of Bardstown.

As planned, the facility will include multipurpose athletic courts, a walking track, a lap-swimming pool, a recreational pool with water slides and aquatic play area, and spaces for community programming.

Outside the facility, plans included an updated outdoor playground, splash pad and pavilion.

The athletic courts will be designed for basketball, volleyball and pickleball.

“I am extremely excited and proud to announce this long-awaited legacy project and facility for Bardstown and Nelson County residents. This center will provide much-needed expanded spaces for new and existing sports programs,” Mayor Dick Heaton said in a press relase.

Heaton said $4 million has been committed so far through private donations, and more are expected. Approximately $10 million of the proceeds of the pending sale of the city’s cable TV and internet business are expected to go the new sports facility’s construction costs.

