Fiscal court updates minutes to correct ‘clerical error’ regarding tax bills’ 911 fee

By JIM BROOKS

NC Gazette / WBRT Radio

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024 — Nelson County Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins cited what he termed “a clerical error” that has created confusion on county tax bills regarding the annual 911 fee.

At the June 18, 2024 fiscal court meeting, the court approved a resolution that raised the 911 feet to $48. The meeting minutes reflected that the actual fee recorded by Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Hall Sidebottom was $48.22.

But when property tax bills were mailed out at the first of the month, the 911 fee was listed as $49.63.

Some of the confusion may stem from the fact that neither the resolution nor a summary was actually read into the meeting record. Additionally, the actual signed copy of the resolution was not given the the county clerk.

In June, the discussion about the 911 fee did not mention that an automatice annual fee adjustment had previously been added that died the 911 to the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

After discussion by the magistrates the court approved revising the meeting minutes to reflect the actual to the fee that is listed on the property tax bills.

BLOOMFIELD ARPA FUND REALLOCATION. Nelson Fiscal Court spent considerable time discussing a request from the City of Bloomfield to re-allocate a share of its ARPA funds received from Nelson County government.

The city wants to apply the balance of its ARPA funds toward upgrades and renovations at the Bloomfield city park.

The city plans to move the playground — currently located on a slope — to an area that will make it more accessible to the disabled. The city also wants to move the existing basketball court, along with other improvements.

The city has applied for a $150,000 matching grant to fund the work as well.

Court members questioned if the re-allocation would be in line with the ARPA fund guidelines. In the end, the court approved the request.

FAIRFIELD ARPA FUNDS. The county ARPA funds will pay for improvements in the City of Fairfield.

The improvements include paving First Street from Highland to Little Union Road; replace a culvert on Church St. and improve Church St. drainage; and the purchase of a small lot on which a playground is planned.

In other business, Nelson Fiscal Court:

— approved the purchase of two new trucks to haul the county’s roll-off waste containers at a combined cost of $454,394. The cost of both trucks was under what the county budgeted for the trucks. The county can take delivery of the trucks in two to three weeks.

— the court approved the bid to replace the cooling tower at the Nelson County Civic Center. The sole bidder was Leo Talbott, with a bid of $113,900.

The budget for the project is $150,000. The project is being paid by the county’s ARPA funds. The lead time to obtain the replacement unit is 15 to 16 months, County Engineer Brad Spalding told the court.

— approved a resolution in support of Industrial Revenue Bonds for a project proposed by the Bardstown Bourbon Co.

— heard a proclamation honoring the Kentucky Homemakers Association and the county homemakers groups who have upwards of 175 members.

