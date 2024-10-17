Video: Interview with Joedy Gilliland, candidate for NC Board of Education

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024 — With the election just a couple weeks away, WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show is interviewing candidates running for the Nelson County Board of Education. Our guest this week was Joedy Gilliland, who is running against incumbent Diane Berry to represent District 2 on the Nelson County Board of Education. Running time: 51 minutes.

-30-