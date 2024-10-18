Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024

Vernon James Arnold Jr., 66, Bardstown, wanton endangerment, first-degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. No bond. Booked at 11:17 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, by Nelson Circuit Court.

Rebecca Lynn Jorgensen, 58, Fisherville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); prescription controlled substance not in proper container; public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Released on recognizance, no bond. Booked at 11:50 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathon William Maupin, 31, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 12:09 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tawny Naomi Warren, 40, Boston, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $1,300 cash. Booked at 12:32 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, ,by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Emma Elizabeth Mattingly, 26, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 2:41 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, by Nelson District Court.

Jeffrey Keith Holt, 37, Bardstown, a fugitive from another state. No bond. Booked at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-