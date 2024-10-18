Obituary: Beverly Michelle Thompson, 31, Bardstown

Beverly Michelle Thompson, 31, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Louisville. She was born Feb. 12, 1993, in Louisville.

BEVERLY MICHELLE THOMPSON

She was of the Baptist faith. She was a homemaker who loved to cook and bake. She loved dogs and changing up her hair color.

She was preceded in death by her father, Randall Earl Thompson, Sr.

She is survived by her parents, Vanessa and Doug Blankenship of Bardstown; six brothers, Michael Thompson of Bardstown, Devin (Sydni) Ruiz of Lebanon Junction, and Shawn (Amy) Blankenship, Eric Blankenship, Randall Thompson Jr., and Charles Thompson, all of Louisville; her maternal grandfather, Mike Taylor of Shepherdsville; and several aunts and uncles.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Justin Morris officiating. Burial is in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

