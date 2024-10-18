Obituary: John Craig ‘Johnny’ Hall, 76, Bardstown

John Craig “Johnny” Hall, 76, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at Kensington Center. He was born March 21, 1949, in Marion County. He excelled at restoration remodeling, and he knew how to tell a good story and have a good time.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Hall; one sister, Judi Bauer; and two brothers, Danny Hall and Tommy Hall.

He is survived by three sisters, Phyllis Barth and Jackie Newcomb, both of Bardstown, and Margie Westenhofer of Birmingham, Ala.; three brothers, Joe Pat Hall of Culvertown, Tim Hall of Howardstown, and Kenny Hall of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

