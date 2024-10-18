Obituary: Carolyn Carpenter Hardy, 87, Bardstown

Carolyn Carpenter Hardy, 87, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, at Baptist Health of Louisville.

She was born April 22, 1937, at home on the family farm in Bullitt County.

CAROLYN CARPENTER HARDY

She was the only child of Frank H. and Kathryn Melton Carpenter. She took pride in being a member of the Shepherdsville High School Class of 1954 and remained involved with the teachers and classmates as long as possible.

She was a lifelong Democrat and loved the beautiful state of Kentucky. She enjoyed basketball, cheering for both Kentucky and Louisville. Music was a part of her life from childhood when she played the piano and organ and sang in the choir. She also enjoyed rock and roll and the blues as an adult and attended many concerts. Reading was a daily enjoyable pastime. She was a practical person with a caring heart and wicked sense of humor. She was tough when dealing with heartache and pain. She lived her entire life in Shepherdsville until 2015, when she sold her home and moved to Nazareth Village to be near her son, Todd.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one son, Daren Cort Hardy.

She is survived by one son, Jay Todd (Connie) Hardy; and many friends.

There will be a private graveside service at Hebron Cemetery in Shepherdsville.

Memorial contributions may go to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-