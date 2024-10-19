Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Oct. 17, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Oct. 18, 2024

Danny Davis Jeffries, 58, Lebanon, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); traffickinig in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond total is $15,208 cash. Booked at 1:39 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cameron Jacob Clark, 30, St. Catharine, serving bench warrant for court. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 11:19 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas James Hall, 38, Cox’s Creek, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 5:42 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, by Nelson District Court.

Rodrigo Velasquez, 25, Lexington, speeding, 26 mph or more over the limit; reckless driving; racing a motor vehicle on a public highway; no insurance card; no registration receipt; excessive window tinting; no operators license; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates. No bond. Booked at 7:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyrell Dea’quan Coulter, 21, Hodgenville, reckless driving; improper start from parked position; operating on a suspended license; wanton endangerment, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 8:05 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Luis Velazquez, 20, Lexington, speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; reckless driving; racing a motor vehicle on a public highway; no insurance card; no registration receipt; excessive window tinting; no operators license; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates. No bond. Booked at 8:44 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

