Obituary: Evelyn Hurley SCN, 109

Evelyn Hurley SCN, 109, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at Nazareth. She was formerly Sister Alice William, born March 7, 1915, in Boston, Mass., to William Francis and Alice Barry. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 90 years.

Born in South Boston, shen grew up in a close-knit Irish Catholic family, where her early experiences helped shape her sense of faith and community. Her roots gave her a strong foundation of determination and love of service, values that she carried throughout her life as a Sister of Charity of Nazareth.

Beginning in 1934, she served as an elementary school teacher for more than 60 years. She taught first and second grades at LaSalette Academy in Covington; St. Agnes School in Louisville; St. Elizabeth School in Clarksdale, Miss.; Nazareth School and St. Brigid School, ,both in South Boston. She spent many years serving the primary grades, creating lifelong bonds with her students.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in 1943 in history from Spalding College.

In 1995, she retired from teaching and lived at St. Brigid Convent in South Boston until 2014. During this time she faithfully volunteered at the Marian Manor Nursing Home in South Boston, regularly visiting residents and staff. In 2014, she moved to Nazareth.

She is survived by her extended family and her religious community, the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth.

The wake is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at St. Vincent Church. The Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024 at St. Vincent. Burial is in the Nazareth Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Office of Mission Advancement, PO Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

