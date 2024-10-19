Obituary: Michael Eugene Locklin, 70, New Haven

Michael Eugene Locklin, 70, of New Haven, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at the Radcliff Veterans Center.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church.

MICHAEL EUGENE LOCKLIN

He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Kennedy Locklin; his mother, Rita Greenwell Locklin; three sisters, Sheila Nalley, Margaret Todd Boone and Diane Locklin; and one brother, John J. Locklin III.

He is survived by his father, John J. Locklin Jr.; two daughters, Misty Snook and Jamie Brown; one son, Michael Locklin; one sister, Mary Regina Locklin; two brothers, Mike Locklin and Tim (Sara) Locklin; and five grandchildren.

The prayer service with military honors is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven with cremation to follow.

Visitatiion is 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

