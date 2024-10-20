Obituary: Dennis Davis, 63, Bardstown

Dennis Davis, 63, of Bardstown, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. He was born Sept. 25, 1961, in Louisville. He was a musician who liked playing music with his friends, and he especially loved playing the guitar. He was a huge UK basketball and football fan.

DENNIS DAVIS

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Johannah Dietrich Davis; his second wife, Mary Ockerman Davis; and his parents, James Ernest and Barbara A. Davis.

He is survived by four children, Shawn A. Hutchins of Lexington, Jessica D. Hutchins and Alex Davis, both of Bardstown, and Carly Davis of Louisville; one sister, Rhonda (Charles) Hagan of Bloomfield; one brother, Craig (Tiffanie) Davis of New Haven; two grandchildren, Scarlett Rose Morgan and Isaiah Kingston Hutchins; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-