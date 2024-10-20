Obituary: Bonnie Stevens, 85, Bloomfield

Bonnie Stevens, 85, of Bloomfield, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was born Aug. 24, 1939, in Bloomfield to the late Joe and Helen “Teenie” Waldridge Hagan.

She was the former owner of the old Town Café and was a member of Bloomfield Baptist Church. She loved to read and enjoyed decorating.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Newton “Jerry” Stevens; one daughter, Debra “Muff” Jones; one son, Donald Matthew Stevens; two sisters, Alice Long and Deborah Kay Hagan; and three brothers, Ernest C. “Rusty” “Bud” Hagan, Bobby Hagan and William Joseph “Bill” Hagan.

She is survived by two daughters, Betty Gail Keaton and Patsy (Jim) Simpson, both of Bloomfield; two sisters, Dolly (Bobby) Parks and Janet Burgin, both of Bloomfield; six grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

The family respectfully chose cremation. A private graveside service will be held at Big Spring Cemetery at a later date.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

