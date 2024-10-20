Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024

Michael Dale Daniel, 37, Elizabethtown, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol. Bond is $250 unsecured. Booked at 1:22 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chase Anthony Schone, 34, Louisville, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 8:37 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, by Nelson District Court.

Amanda Kay Hutchins, 41, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $108 cash. Booked at 9:19 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Ashton Michael Rogers, 19, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense); criminal mischief, first-degree; violation of conditions of release. Bond is $25,000 cash, Booked at 10:17 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-