Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024

Thomas Mattingly Lucas, 34, New Haven, careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 12:31 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-