Obituary: Melissa Blanford Mattingly, 65, Bardstown

Melissa Blanford Mattingly, 65, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Village of Lebanon. She was born June 25, 1959, in Bardstown. She retired from St. Catherine College and was of the Catholic faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hayden and Elsie Blanford; two brothers, Mike Blanford and Gary Blanford; and one niece, Katie Simpson.

She is survived by one daughter, Jessica (Michael) Martin of Lebanon; one son, Jonathan (Katie) Mattingly of Bloomfield; three sisters, Debbie (Mike) Maupin, Alice (Michael) O’Bryan and Becky (Chuck) Johnson, all of Bardstown; one brother, Robbie (Stephanie) Blanford; three grandchildren, Raylan Martin, Ethan Mattingly and Adalee Mattingly; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to the American Diabetes Association.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

