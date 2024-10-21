Monday, October 21st, 2024 | Posted by

Bardstown man dies Sunday in single-vehicle motorcycle crash

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT

Monday, Oct. 21, 2024 — A Bardstown man was died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Meade County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Dustin C. Gray, 30, of Bardstown, was operating a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Garrett Road when, for unknown reasons, he lost control and left the roadway, striking a utility pole.

Gray was pronounced dead at the scene by the Meade Co. Coroner’s Office.

The crash was reported at 11:24 a.m. Sunday morning.

Troopers from KSP Post 4 were assisted at the scene by the Mead Co. EMS, Ekron Volunteer Fire Dept., and the Meade Co. Coroner’s Office.

The collision remains under investigation by Tpr. Kyle Nichols.

-30-

