Obituary: Mary Cecilia Spalding, 82, Springfield

Mary Cecilia Spalding, 82, of Springfield, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.

She is survived by seven sisters, Margaret Spalding, Jane Spalding and Susan Spalding, all of Louisville, Julia Spalding and Maureen Spalding, Pamela Grundy and Maria Pasley, all of Springfield; five brothers, Joe (Georgia) Spalding of Lebanon, Paul Spalding, Jeffrey Spalding (Cathy) and Eric Spalding (Anita), all of Springfield and Peter (Joyia) Spalding of Los Angeles; and three grandsons, Philip Andre Spalding II of Cox’s Creek, Jakari Isaiah Spalding and Matthew Jordan Spalding both of Louisville.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with burial in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, and 7-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 7 p.m. Tuesday prayer service.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

