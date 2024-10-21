Obituary: Sister LaVerne Sihelnik, 80, Louisville

Sister LaVerne Sihelnik, 80, of Louisville, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024,. She was in the 58th year of her professed religious life at Nazareth Home after a brief illness.

She was born in Johnstown, Pa., and entered the Vincentian Sisters of Charity as a candidate from Saints Peter and Paul Parish in Johnstown Sept. 8, 1960. She made her perpetual vows on August 15, 1966. In 2008, she transferred her vows when the Vincentian Sisters of Charity merged with the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth.

She was an elementary teacher for many years, teaching at several schools in the Pittsburgh and Greensburg Dioceses in Pennsylvania. She also served as the Director of Religious Education at St. Mary of Nativity Parish in Uniontown for six years. In addition, She spent 15 years as the CCD coordinator at St. Sebastian Parish in Pittsburgh.

In 1970, she earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from LaRoche University where she minored in education. She earned a master’s degree in theology from Duquesne University in 1973 and in a masters in theological studies from Dayton University in 1982.

She had held several special assignments in the Diocese of Greensburg including co-facilitating Echoes of Faith: The Person and Role of the Catechist for catechists in the Uniontown area as well as starting an Intergenerational Spiritual Program for Children & Parents. She was also a longtime Moderator for the Ladies of Charity in the area. Beginning in 2006, she had served as the Vice President of Mission Integration for the Vincentian Collaborative System in Pittsburgh until she retired from the position in 2020.

In the fall of 2022, she moved to Nazareth Home in Louisville from the sisters’ residence in Pittsburgh at Caritas Place where she continued her ministry of presence and prayer. One would always find her with a cheerful demeanor and smile.

She is survived by cousins, many friends and her religious community, the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth.

The Funeral Mass was 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at St. Vincent de Paul Church. Burial is in Nazareth Cemetery

Memorial donations may go to the Office of Mission Advancement, PO Box 9, Nazareth, Kentucky. 40048.

The Ratterman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-