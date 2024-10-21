Obituary: Leonard David ‘Lonnie’ Lemons, 65, Lebanon Junction

Leonard David “Lonnie” Lemons, 65, of Lebanon Junction, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at his home.

He was born Oct. 10, 1959 in Louisville. He was a former woodworker in the flooring industry and he attended The Kingdom Center in Louisville.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Nannie Lee Protsman; and Laverne Douglas, who raised him and a brother, Leon Lands.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Debbie Dennis Lemons; two daughters, Shannon Mosby (Adam) and Crystal Rodriguez (Jeremy); one sister, Netty Saltsman (Charlie); grandchildren, who were his life and he loved to spoil, Kameron and AJ Rodriguez and Atreus Mosby and a host of friends and families throughout his different stages of life.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with burial to follow in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, and after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

