Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Oct. 21, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2024

Joseph Allen Chisholm, 44, Worthville, probation violation (felony offense)(2 counts). No bond. Booked at 9:40 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tori Danielle Bryan, 20, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 12:04 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mary Abigail Hillard, 20, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 4:03 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

-30-