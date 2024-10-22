Obituary: Shirley Ann Rogers, 80, Bardstown

Shirley Ann Rogers, 80, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at her home. She was born March 27, 1944, in Cox’s Creek to the late Shelby and Edna Stump Aldridge.

She was a former employee of American Greetings and Old Bardstown Sewing Factory and Burroughs. She loved to sew and make dolls.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John V. Rogers.

She is survived by one daughter, Kim (Chris) Boone of Bardstown; two sisters, Mary Ruble (Elwood) McKinney of Lawrenceburg and Anna Mae Aldridge of Bardstown; one brother, Harold (Theresa) Aldridge of Cox’s Creek; two grandsons, Scott Boone and Matt Boone, both of Bardstown, whom she adored; her caregiver, Billie Aldridge; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Brandon Detoma officiating. Burial is in the St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, and 8:30-11 a.m. Thursday,, Oct. 24, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

