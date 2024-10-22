Obituary: Clara Jean Gootee, 85, Loretto

Clara Jean Gootee, 85, of Loretto, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at Village of Lebanon Nursing Home. She was born Dec. 3, 1938, in Marion County. She was a homemaker and member of St. Charles Catholic Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, quilting, reading, and watching Jeopardy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Spencer Gootee Sr.; one daughter, Pamela Michelle Hutchins; one infant son, Charles Michael Gootee; one daughter-in-law, Theresa Ellen Woford Gootee; one son-in-law, Timothy “Timbob” Hutchins; one granddaughter, Alicia Ellen Gootee; her parents, Thomas Cleaver “Doc” Hill and Emma Elizabeth Mills Hill; and one brother, Lloyd “Jerry” Hill.

Survivors include four daughters, Vicky Dean (Bo) of Loretto, Lisa Nalley (Ernie Sallee) and Kay Caldwell (Tim), both of Lebanon, Robin Miles (Dink Dugan) of Saint Francis; two sons, Junior Gootee (Vickie) of Campbellsville and Michael Gootee (Tracy) of Loretto; one sister, Gail Allen (Bill) of Florida; two brothers, Donald Hill (Glenna) of Bardstown, and Roger Hill (Laverne) of Saint Joe; 19 grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024 at St. Charles Catholic Church in Lebanon with the Rev. Scott J. Wimsett officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers are grandsons, Jamie Withrow, Rocky Pittman, Chuck Nalley, Joey Miles, Brandon Caldwell, and Cody Wheatley. The other grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers along with the special nurses and aides who cared for her, loving called “Cedars Angels”.

The Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

