Letter: Consider state history and the common good when voting on Amendment 2

To the editor,

Kentucky voters face a significant decision in November regarding the Voucher Amendment (Amendment 2), which would allow taxpayer dollars to fund private and non-public schools.

A “yes” vote will alter our constitution. A “no” vote would maintain the existing commitment to support only common (public) schools. As a superintendent and a 25+ year public school educator, it is important to me that I provide context and facts on this constitutional amendment so our citizens can reflect on what this vote means to schools across the Commonwealth.

I believe changing our state constitution must be taken very seriously. Kentucky has ratified its constitution four times over 200 years, with the current one adopted in 1891 during a time of unrest and recovery from the Civil War. Recognizing the critical role of education in promoting prosperity and unity, our leaders ensured the 1891 constitution committed exclusively to supporting public schools.

At that time, education was mainly accessible to those who could afford it, prompting a debate on whether all citizens should support education for every child. Ultimately, Kentuckians embraced the principles of a Commonwealth — uniting for the common good — by providing free education for all children. The General Assembly was given the responsibility to uphold this commitment.

Kentucky’s constitution was put to the test in 1989 when rural school districts challenged the General Assembly on the basis of efficient funding of schools across Kentucky. Because of our strong constitution the Kentucky Education Reform Act (KERA) was passed. This legislation was ahead of its time and dramatically changed education in our state and propelled Kentucky to a national leader in education reform.

If the proposed constitutional changes on the November ballot had existed 35 years ago, KERA would not have been enacted. Amendment 2 allows the General Assembly to ignore the requirement to maintain an efficient school system.

I take pride in our Commonwealth and its commitment to the common good. Coming from a family of educators who share this belief, I’ve dedicated my role as superintendent of Bardstown City Schools to providing choices and opportunities for all students. Bardstown city Schools and public schools across Kentucky, are required to and proudly serve every student, regardless of their background, physical or mental limitations, or learning abilities.

Changing our constitution will remove critical protections, hindering public schools’ ability to meet diverse student needs, while allowing private schools to receive taxpayer funding without the obligation to serve all students.

Our Commonwealth’s leaders believed in the common good and ensured our constitution supported a system of common (public) schools and a free education for everyone. I urge you to reflect on their wisdom before deciding whether you will vote “no” and preserve the General Assembly’s obligation to support Common (public) Schools or “yes” to allow taxpayer dollars to be spent on schools that are not required to serve everyone.

When I was young and faced an important decision that would have a lasting impact my Dad would say, “sounds like you have a choice to make.” Choose wisely.

Ryan P. Clark, EdD

Superintendent

Bardstown City Schools