Nelson County Jail Logs — Oct. 22-23, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024

Arron Bige Ricketts, 32, Carrollton, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 10:11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Lawrence Bernal, 48, Cox’s Creek, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); excessive window tinting. No bond. Booked at 10:12 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Christina Marie Allwen, 34, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond. Booked at 10:29 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kacie Lynn Shofner, 35, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $50. Booked at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jessica Rae Babbs, 38, Cox’s Creek, contempt of court. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Craig Johnson, 52, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

John Joseph Murray, 55, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; failure to appear. Bond is $5,050 cash. Booked at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024

Reid Lorez Nuckolls, 25, Springfield, theft by unlawful taking or deception – all others. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Russell Waynick, 23, Dexter, fugitive from another state. No bond. Booked at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Drevontae Lederius Peoples, 29, Owensboro, contempt of court. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 2:38 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.

-30-