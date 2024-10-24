Obituary: Janice G. ‘Miss Jan’ Clemens, 73, Bardstown

Janice G. “Miss Jan” Clemens, 73, of Bardstown, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was born March 31, 1951, in Bardstown. She was the beloved head teacher at Nelson County Baptist School and a founding member of Nelson County Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William “Brother Bill” and Gladys Clemens; one brother, Charles Clemens; one niece, Tannette Clemens Hunter; and one great-nephew, Bruce Anderson.

She is survived by two brothers, William “Buster” Clemens of Bardstown and Leonard Harold Clemens of Dallas; one nephew, Greg (Emily) Clemens of Mount Juliet, Tenn.; four nieces, Carrie (Andy) Lopotosky of Michigan, Dawn (Jeff) Hood of St. Louis, and Sarah Clemens and Grace Clemens, both of Dallas; two great-nieces, Tasha (Richard) Turner of St. Louis and Sophie Clemons of Mount Juliet, Tenn.; and one great-nephew, Seth Clemons of Mount Juliet, Tenn.

The graveside service is 1 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at Nelson County Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Darrell Goodlett officiating.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at Nelson County Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may go toward funeral expenses in care of Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-