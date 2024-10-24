Obituary: Charles Edward ‘Eddie’ Auberry, 69, Bardstown

Charles Edward “Eddie” Auberry, 69, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at Norton Women and Children’s Hospital in Louisville. He was born May 7, 1955, in Bardstown to the late Willie Wayne and Annie Maria O’Bryan Auberry.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Francis Auberry Elder and Alice Katherine “Tootsie” Young; and one brother, William George “Billy” Auberry.

He was a retired employee of Jim Beam Distillery. He was a former employee of NuKote and Lily Tulip, now known as American Fuji Seal. He had a passion for horses and was of the Catholic faith.

He is survived by his beloved daughter, Marci (Drew) Ballard of Bardstown; one brother, Joseph Frank (Susan) Auberry of Bardstown; two grandchildren, Anna Claire and Andy Ballard; his best friend, Tony Eastridge of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 3:30-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 5 p.m. prayer service with the Rev. Ben Brown officiating. Cremation will follow the service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

