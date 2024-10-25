Letter: Amendment 2 will update state’s ‘one-size-fits-all’ education system

To the editor,

While Dr. Ryan Clark offers a well-considered argument against Amendment 2, several points challenge his perspective.

First, the 1891 Kentucky Constitution was written during a time of segregation and limited rights, reflecting a very different era. Since then, society has progressed, and it’s clear that the one-size-fits-all approach to public education may no longer adequately serve today’s diverse families. Amendment 2 would give parents greater control over their children’s education, allowing them to choose options that better align with their specific needs.

Second, the current system is not working for all students, as demonstrated by the state’s report card, despite record funding from the General Assembly. Kentucky’s public schools, particularly in struggling or overcrowded areas, are falling short.

Amendment 2 simply opens the door for further discussions, potentially leading to real solutions that would let families have a say in directing their children’s educational paths. Wealthier families already have the advantage of choice; Amendment 2 could help extend that same opportunity to others, providing access to schools—public or private—that better meet students’ individual needs.

While Dr. Clark suggests private schools won’t serve all students, the reality is that the current system isn’t either. Many families feel their children’s educational needs are being neglected. Amendment 2 could provide families with more alternatives, including faith-based and special needs schools, tailored to individual preferences and circumstances.

Lastly, the claim that Amendment 2 would have prevented the Kentucky Education Reform Act (KERA) is purely speculative.

Rather than undermining public education, Amendment 2 introduces healthy competition that can drive improvement in all schools. More educational choices encourage both public and private institutions to innovate and perform better.

In conclusion, voting “yes” on Amendment 2 empowers parents to make the best decisions for their children’s education and acknowledges that the current one-size-fits-all model needs reform. By expanding educational options, Amendment 2 can help ensure that every Kentucky student receives an education tailored to their unique needs.

Candy Massaroni

Bardstown

-30-