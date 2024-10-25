Obituary: Michael Robert Kurtz, 63, Boston

Michael Robert Kurtz, 63, of Boston, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at his home. He was born August 28, 1961, in Bardstown.

MICHAEL ROBERT KURTZ

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Merrill Kurtz Jr. and Joyce Kurtz; and the mother of his children, Tammy Louise Kurtz.

He is survived by one daughter, Amanda Rice; one son, Christopher (Lauren) Kurtz; eight brothers and sisters, Joseph Kurtz III, Steven Kurtz,



David Kurtz, William Kurtz, Pat Kurtz, Josh Smith, Cathy Lanham, and Sharon Lanham; and six grandchildren, Samuel, Teagon, Ezra, Dominic, Joshua, and Emma.

Cremation was chosen.

Barlow Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

