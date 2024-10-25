Obituary: Bonnie Blankenship Shaw, 76, Cincinnati

Bonnie Blankenship Shaw, 76, of Cincinnati, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at her home.

She was a 1969 graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan University majoring in chemistry. She worked for 20 years at Fort Hamilton Hospital in Cincinnati.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Elizabeth Blankenship of Louisville.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Charlie Shaw, formerly of Bardstown; two daughters, Kim (Ben) Lapensee of Middletown, Ohio and Beth Shaw of Cincinnati; one son, Michael Shaw of California; one brother, Corkey Bankenship; and two grandchildren, Megan Lapensee and Cooper Lapensee.

Cremation was chosen. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

The Rose Hill Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

-30-